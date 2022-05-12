STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Asani: Andhra Pradesh government to give Rs 2,000 per family after leaving relief camps

He directed the officials to distribute Rs 1,000 per head or Rs 2,000 per family when they leave the relief camps so that they could repair their damaged houses.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:34 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting officials in districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Asani to be more vigilant, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked them to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and ensure accommodation and food for them.

He directed the officials to distribute Rs 1,000 per head or Rs 2,000 per family when they leave the relief camps so that they could repair their damaged houses. Jagan urged the authorities to set up effective helplines and create awareness about them among the people.

Officials were also asked to suggest a permanent solution to the Beach Road issue in Uppada. In a video conference with collectors and police chiefs of Asani-prone coastal districts, the chief minister was told that relief camps have been opened in 454 locations.

Jagan asked the officials to open more camps at required locations and maintain them properly. He added that funds have beens anctioned for relief measures.

The officials were also told to keep diesel generators, excavators and other materials for relief measures ready, besides ensuring the availability of essential commodities like rice, pulses and cooking oil in view of IMD predicting possible heavy rains in several places.

He said that various departments should work in coordination. Jagan asked the Collectors of Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to be on high alert.

He said that the impact of the cyclone would be felt in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vijayanagaram , Srikakulam ,

Parvathipuram, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayati Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Roads & Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah were present.

