STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rains lash Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu districts

Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy conducted a teleconference with the district officials and instructed them to be on alert.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several mandals in Bapatla, Guntur and Palnadu districts experienced moderate to light rainfall on Wednesday.The highest of 104 mm rainfall was recorded in Bapatla followed by 80.4 in Chirala, 71.4 in Vetapalem, 84.2 in Karlapalem and 88.4 in  Chinaganjam, in Bapatla district, 24.6 in Kakumanu, Ponnur Chebrole, Prathipadu mandals in Guntur district.

A district-level control room was set up at the Palnadu Collectorate in Narasaraopet. Bapatla Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal visited Suryalanka and inspected cyclone relief camp and electric sub-station.  As many as 28 low-lying areas were identified in the district. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said all departments are on high alert to prevent any loss of life and property. Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy conducted a teleconference with the district officials and instructed them to be on alert. Separate control rooms have been set up at GMC, and all other mandals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp