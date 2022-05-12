Moderate rains lash Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu districts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several mandals in Bapatla, Guntur and Palnadu districts experienced moderate to light rainfall on Wednesday.The highest of 104 mm rainfall was recorded in Bapatla followed by 80.4 in Chirala, 71.4 in Vetapalem, 84.2 in Karlapalem and 88.4 in Chinaganjam, in Bapatla district, 24.6 in Kakumanu, Ponnur Chebrole, Prathipadu mandals in Guntur district.

A district-level control room was set up at the Palnadu Collectorate in Narasaraopet. Bapatla Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal visited Suryalanka and inspected cyclone relief camp and electric sub-station. As many as 28 low-lying areas were identified in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said all departments are on high alert to prevent any loss of life and property. Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy conducted a teleconference with the district officials and instructed them to be on alert. Separate control rooms have been set up at GMC, and all other mandals.