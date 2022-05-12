STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP lashes out at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for filing fresh case against party leaders

The TDP leader appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the harassment of opposition party leaders in Andhra Pradesh by the State government and take remedial action.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

Image used for representation purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making it a practice to file false cases against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of opposition party to cover up his administrative failures, TDP leaders launched a broadside against the former for registering fresh cases against Naidu and Heritage.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao cautioned that Jagan will have to suffer the damage if he intends to create hardship to Naidu by filing false cases.The Chief Minister should mind that 60 lakh TDP activists will hit roads and he will have to face their wrath if he continues to go ahead with his 'wrongdoings', Uma said.

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh CID became the 'Centre for Conspiracies and Illegal Cases', TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar said Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was trying to implicate opposition leaders in cases using CID as a weapon.

He alleged that the CID filed cases against Naidu, former minister P Narayana, several government officers and reputed business firms without conducting any inquiry into the complaint of irregularities in Amaravati inner ring road alignment. 

This episode reflected that the CID and the State government decided to harass the opposition leaders by filing false cases against them, he said. The TDP leader appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the harassment of opposition party leaders in Andhra Pradesh by the State government and take remedial action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Devineni Umamaheswara Rao TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp