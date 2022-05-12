TDP lashes out at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for filing fresh case against party leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making it a practice to file false cases against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of opposition party to cover up his administrative failures, TDP leaders launched a broadside against the former for registering fresh cases against Naidu and Heritage.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao cautioned that Jagan will have to suffer the damage if he intends to create hardship to Naidu by filing false cases.The Chief Minister should mind that 60 lakh TDP activists will hit roads and he will have to face their wrath if he continues to go ahead with his 'wrongdoings', Uma said.

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh CID became the 'Centre for Conspiracies and Illegal Cases', TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar said Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was trying to implicate opposition leaders in cases using CID as a weapon.

He alleged that the CID filed cases against Naidu, former minister P Narayana, several government officers and reputed business firms without conducting any inquiry into the complaint of irregularities in Amaravati inner ring road alignment.

This episode reflected that the CID and the State government decided to harass the opposition leaders by filing false cases against them, he said. The TDP leader appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the harassment of opposition party leaders in Andhra Pradesh by the State government and take remedial action.