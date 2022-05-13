Andhra Pradesh: 30 farming infra projects taken up to strengthen Rythu Bharosa Kendras

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To further strengthen Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and enhance their scope to extend better services to farmers, 30 projects have been taken up under Agri Infra with an estimated cost of Rs 16,404 crore.

Taking stock of the Agri Infra fund projects with officials of agriculture and allied sectors on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to expedite the works and ensure that they yield definite results within one year. He emphasised that with only proper infrastructure, RBKs can function in a more efficient manner.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 4,200 warehouses, cold storage rooms and drying platforms are planned across the State and in the first phase, land for 1,165 warehouses and drying plants has been identified and construction has commenced at 510 sites.

He instructed them to complete those projects within one year. RBKs have become a pride of Andhra Pradesh. Hence, there is an every need to strengthen them and at the same time every village should have an RBK with all facilities, he asserted.

Reviewing the implementation of the YSR Yantra Seva scheme, he said that every RBK should have the scheme and by setting quarterly targets, farm machinery and equipment should be supplied to RBKs and clusters for the benefit of farmers.

He also underlined the need for supplying farm equipment and machinery to farmers at subsidy.

Reviewing the progress of Kisan Drone Project, the Chief Minister said in the first phase 2,000 drone units will be supplied to 2,000 RBKs and the number will be increased as per the need. In every mandal, a minimum of four RBKs should have them, he said.

Farmers who are science graduates or who did their Intermediate with science group should be identified. Further, another area of focus should be Nano Urea and dry godowns for horticulture crops. The officials said the project will be completed by March 2023.

Jagan was informed that 175 ambulances for the mobile veterinary service scheme are ready and another 165 ambulances are being readied for the second phase. Palavelluva Project will be launched in 191 villages of Anakapalle district soon.

A total 1,184 BMCs and 2,388 AMCs will start functioning. The official were asked to ensure that dairy farmers are not cheated by private dairies. Jagan stressed the need for monitoring aqua feed prices and officials were directed to ensure that adequate aqua feed is supplied to farmers.

He also reviewed the progress of fishing harbours in the State.