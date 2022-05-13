STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complaint-receiving and redressal in 104 call centres    

Officials were asked to ensure that there is no negligence in extending services to the poor in government hospitals and ensure that they return home safe and satisfied.

Published: 13th May 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has decided to strengthen 104 call centres as a complaint-receiving and redressal mechanism. In the wake of recent reports of private ambulance drivers forming syndicates to fleece the patients in need, demanding money for extending ‘free’ services,  and negligence in Aarogyasri services, the department has decided to use 104 call centres as a solution.

People facing such problems can lodge a complaint with 104 call centres and officials concerned will initiate action after a thorough inquiry and the facts of such incidents will be made public through the media, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu said, during a video conference with district collectors on Thursday.

Collectors were asked to pay special attention to complete fever surveys as per the deadline.  He asked them to expedite administering precautionary Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers, frontline staff and people above 60 years of age. They were asked to conduct a special drive to reach the targets. 

Krishna Babu asked them to take measures for immediate payment of compensation to the kin of Covid-19 victims. He asked Health Commissioner and NHM Director J Nivas for redistribution of NHM staff among the reorganised districts and initiate steps for uploading of the master data pertaining to fire safety audit of all hospitals. As per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, vacancies in the Health Department will be filled by May 30. 

Officials were asked to ensure that there is no negligence in extending services to the poor in government hospitals and ensure that they return home safe and satisfied. There is a need for the doctors and staff to work more dedicated, he stressed. 

Collectors were instructed to send the pending bills related to Covid-19 works to the department by May 25 and thereafter for any pending bills, the officials concerned should to take the responsibility.  Stating that the government has sanctioned `650 crore for procuring medicines, he made it clear that there is no shortage of budget allocation for drugs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp