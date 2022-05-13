Early release of water for Kharif crops gets Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired the first meeting with his new Council of Ministers and approved an action plan for the early release of irrigation water to several ayacuts in the State for an early Kharif season, on Thursday.

The decision has been made so as to prevent or minimise the losses due to cyclones and other natural calamities, that frequent the State during the October-November months.

Terming the approval historic, Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna told reporters the decision to release irrigation water early has been taken in the interests of the farmers.

Stating that such a decision has never been taken before in the State, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu explained, "Irrigation water to Godavari Delta will be released through Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram starting June 1. The water will be released from dead storage water levels of the Polavaram project."

On June 10, irrigation water for the Krishna Delta will be released from Pulichintala, which currently has 33 TMC water. This will ensure the region is not dependent on the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which relies upon the surplus water in Godavari.

Water for the ayacut under Nagarjuna Sagar Project will be released on June 15, while for others under projects like Somaslila, Gandikota, Chitravati, and Veligonda will be released on June 10, he elaborated.

He further said, the dates of release of irrigation water from different projects in North Andhra like Vamsadhara, Gotta, Thotapalle, and Madivalasa will be announced later.

"With this method, there will be a uniform harvesting pattern in State, which is currently uneven as some regions go for late Kharif and early Rabi. This is posing difficulties in paddy procurement. Further, it will also help the farmers to cultivate a third crop wherever possible," Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said.

"The dates for welfare initiatives as decided earlier were approved, and accordingly, Matsysakara Bharosa will be held on May 13 at Muramalla in I Polavaram mandal of Konaseema district, YSR Rythu Bharosa on May 16 and 31. On May 16, Rs 5,500 will be given to beneficiaries under YSR Rythu Bharosa and Rs 2000 under PM Kisan will be given on May 31. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Animal Ambulance on May 19 and will distribute 3000 tractors and 402 combined harvests to community hire centers on June 6," Chelluboyina said.

Approval to allot land for development

Allocation of 11.19 acres for textile park in Sulurpeta, 56 acres for APTDC resorts in Atreyapuram, 235 acres in Madakasira & 41.77 acres in Tirupati for industrial parks