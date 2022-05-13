STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

University honours engg student who completed NASA programme

She was the mission director of Team Kennedy, a group of 16 from several countries, and they successfully launched  a mini rocket into the atmosphere and landed safely.

Published: 13th May 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Jahnavi Dangeti at NASA
during the training
programme | Express

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University on Thursday  felicitated Jahnavi Dangeti, an engineering student from Palakol of West Godavari district, who has completed NASA’s International Air and Space Program at the Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, US.  She is studying B Tech in Punjab University. 

Nasa’s astronaut programme involved activities including zero gravity, multi-access training, and underwater rocket launch.She was the mission director of Team Kennedy, a group of 16 from several countries, and they successfully launched  a mini rocket into the atmosphere and landed safely. Speaking on the occasion, Jahnavi said she was motivated by her grandmother and inspired by the Moon in the sky. “My grandmother regularly told me Chandamama kathalu,” she said. 

She studied up to intermediate at Palakol. “Since my childhood, I have dreamt of becoming an astronaut. I read all astronomy books available to me,” she said, adding she would pursue higher studies in space technology after engineering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp