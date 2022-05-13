University honours engg student who completed NASA programme

By Express News Service

Jahnavi Dangeti at NASA

during the training

programme | Express

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University on Thursday felicitated Jahnavi Dangeti, an engineering student from Palakol of West Godavari district, who has completed NASA’s International Air and Space Program at the Kennedy Space Centre in Alabama, US. She is studying B Tech in Punjab University.

Nasa’s astronaut programme involved activities including zero gravity, multi-access training, and underwater rocket launch.She was the mission director of Team Kennedy, a group of 16 from several countries, and they successfully launched a mini rocket into the atmosphere and landed safely. Speaking on the occasion, Jahnavi said she was motivated by her grandmother and inspired by the Moon in the sky. “My grandmother regularly told me Chandamama kathalu,” she said.

She studied up to intermediate at Palakol. “Since my childhood, I have dreamt of becoming an astronaut. I read all astronomy books available to me,” she said, adding she would pursue higher studies in space technology after engineering.