Andhra Pradesh government set to expedite land survey using more drones

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is all set to expedite the comprehensive resurvey 'Jagananna Bhoo Hakku - Boohoo Raksha' as the officials are confident of getting more drones. At present, the land survey is being taken up using 52 drones and the officials are trying to increase the number to 172 by holding consultations with the Survey of India and private agencies.

The Ministers committee comprising of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Education) along with Government Advisor Ajeya Kallam conducted a meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Friday and took stock of the progress of the land resurvey.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to complete the land resurvey as per deadline, the ministers said and directed the officials to focus on conduct of the programme effectively so as to avoid land disputes in the future.

They suggested that comprehensive information with regard to the houses in urban and rural areas, agriculture lands in rural areas and vacant lands in urban areas should be established through the scientific survey.

The officials informed that drone survey was completed in 2,149 villages and ground truthing survey was completed in 756 villages. Out of the total 92,83 appeals received from land owners, 8,935 have been resolved.