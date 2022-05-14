STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government set to expedite land survey using more drones

At present, the land survey is being taken up using 52 drones and the officials are trying to increase the number to 172 by holding consultations with the Survey of India and private agencies.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is all set to expedite the comprehensive resurvey 'Jagananna Bhoo Hakku - Boohoo Raksha' as the officials are confident of getting more drones. At present, the land survey is being taken up using 52 drones and the officials are trying to increase the number to 172 by holding consultations with the Survey of India and private agencies.

The Ministers committee comprising of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Education) along with Government Advisor Ajeya Kallam conducted a meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Friday and took stock of the progress of the land resurvey.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to complete the land resurvey as per deadline, the ministers said and directed the officials to focus on conduct of the programme effectively so as to avoid land disputes in the future.

They suggested that comprehensive information with regard to the houses in urban and rural areas, agriculture lands in rural areas and vacant lands in urban areas should be established through the scientific survey.

The officials informed that drone survey was completed in 2,149 villages and ground truthing survey was completed in 756 villages. Out of the total 92,83 appeals received from land owners, 8,935 have been resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna Bhoo Hakku Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh land surveys
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp