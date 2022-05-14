STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan bids farewell to military Aide-de-Camp

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Major Sahil Mahajan was a meticulous officer who took care of not only every aspect of safety and security of the Governor.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan bid farewell to his military Aide-de-Camp (ADC) Major Sahil Mahajan at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Major Sahil Mahajan, who joined in Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan as ADC to the Governor in August 2019, was relieved from his duties on May 13, after completion of his tenure. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Major Sahil Mahajan was a meticulous officer who took care of not only every aspect of safety and security of the Governor but he went beyond the call of his duty.

The Governor made a special mention of the services of Major Sahil Mahajan during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he used to bring to his notice whenever any officer or staff member of the Raj Bhavan was found positive and ensure that they were given proper attention and treatment.

The Governor felicitated Major Sahil Mahajan and presented him a memento and wished him greater success in his career. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, BC Behera, PS to Governor, Eswara Rao, ADC (police), D Sanyasi Rao, Deputy Secretary,  TV Narasimham, liaison officer, also spoke and wished him success in his future endeavours. Officers and Staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.

