Andhra Pradesh police SI shoots self using service revolver, dies

While the reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he was a native of Nawabpet in Krishna district and is survived by wife and two children. 

Published: 14th May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: M Gopalakrishna, a 32-year-old sub-inspector of police working with Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada rural, allegedly died of suicide on Friday early hours. He shot himself with his service revolver at his residence.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. He was a native of Nawabpet in  Krishna district and is survived by wife and two children. 

According to police, at around 5 am, Gopalakrishna's wife Pavani woke up from sleep upon hearing a loud noise. She rushed out of the bedroom to find her husband in a pool of blood. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

