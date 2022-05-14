STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh woman gets estranged husband's death certificate

Admonishing her, the tahasildar said if there was a domestic dispute it should be resolved through counselling and understanding and one should not resort to such unethical practice.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A young woman ward volunteer in Rayachoti of Annamayya district has produced the death certificate of her husband for getting widow pension. What is surprising is that her husband is very much alive, but the couple got separated seven months ago due to domestic disputes.

The incident came to light after her husband Bellary Subhan Basha applied for financial aid under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and found that his name was deleted from the ration card as he was declared dead. 

Subhan Basha of Chakarayapet mandal married Rehana of Kothapalle in Rayachoti mandal two years ago. Rehana is a physically challenged woman and the couple have one-year-old son. Following domestic disputes, the couple got separated seven months ago and Subhan Basha had started living with his mother in Chakarayapet leaving his wife. 

During his enquiry, Subhan Basha found that the death certificate was issued online from the log in of Yoga Anjaneya Reddy, Village Revenue Officer in Kothapalle - III village secretariat in Rayachoti.

Shocked over the development, Subhan Basha lodged a complaint with District Collector PS Girisha seeking justice. "Even when I am alive, my wife Rehana managed to get a death certificate, so she could get widow pension. I need justice," he told mediapersons on Friday. 

Following the complaint, Rayachoti tahsildar Subrahmanyam Reddy summoned Rehana and enquired the matter. Admitting her mistake, she apologised. She said as she was being harassed by her husband, she managed to get his death certificate.

Admonishing her, the tahasildar said if there was a domestic dispute it should be resolved through counselling and understanding and one should not resort to such unethical practice.  

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Subrahmanyam said he had warned Rehana not to repeat such offence and had not taken immediate action as she is differently-abled and has one-year-old child to take care of. 

"We are trying to cancel the death certificate and restore the name of Subhan Basha in the ration card. We issued showcause notice Kothapalle-III VRO. The departmental action against the woman volunteer will be taken on Monday or Tuesday after considering all facts," the tahsildar said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bellary Subhan Basha Annamayya district Estranged husband Husband death certificate
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp