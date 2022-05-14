Andhra Pradesh woman gets estranged husband's death certificate

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A young woman ward volunteer in Rayachoti of Annamayya district has produced the death certificate of her husband for getting widow pension. What is surprising is that her husband is very much alive, but the couple got separated seven months ago due to domestic disputes.

The incident came to light after her husband Bellary Subhan Basha applied for financial aid under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and found that his name was deleted from the ration card as he was declared dead.

Subhan Basha of Chakarayapet mandal married Rehana of Kothapalle in Rayachoti mandal two years ago. Rehana is a physically challenged woman and the couple have one-year-old son. Following domestic disputes, the couple got separated seven months ago and Subhan Basha had started living with his mother in Chakarayapet leaving his wife.

During his enquiry, Subhan Basha found that the death certificate was issued online from the log in of Yoga Anjaneya Reddy, Village Revenue Officer in Kothapalle - III village secretariat in Rayachoti.

Shocked over the development, Subhan Basha lodged a complaint with District Collector PS Girisha seeking justice. "Even when I am alive, my wife Rehana managed to get a death certificate, so she could get widow pension. I need justice," he told mediapersons on Friday.

Following the complaint, Rayachoti tahsildar Subrahmanyam Reddy summoned Rehana and enquired the matter. Admitting her mistake, she apologised. She said as she was being harassed by her husband, she managed to get his death certificate.

Admonishing her, the tahasildar said if there was a domestic dispute it should be resolved through counselling and understanding and one should not resort to such unethical practice.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Subrahmanyam said he had warned Rehana not to repeat such offence and had not taken immediate action as she is differently-abled and has one-year-old child to take care of.

"We are trying to cancel the death certificate and restore the name of Subhan Basha in the ration card. We issued showcause notice Kothapalle-III VRO. The departmental action against the woman volunteer will be taken on Monday or Tuesday after considering all facts," the tahsildar said.