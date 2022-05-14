STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chicken prices reach record of Rs 312 per kg in Andhra Pradesh

Traders attribute the sudden rise in tomato prices to less availability due to damage caused by recent heavy rains.

Published: 14th May 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chickens were taken out from the meat shop after the corporation officials asked to close the shop at Pallavaram market on Sunday

Representational Image. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chicken prices are going through the roof in the State as it is being sold at a record price of Rs 312 per kg. Prices of chicken have witnessed a sharp rise in the past couple of weeks due to various reasons such as reduction in production, high feed costs and rise in death of the birds with the onset of summer.

Chicken prices were around Rs 228 a kg on May 1 and touched the record price in less than two weeks.  On the other hand, prices of vegetables are also rising, bringing hardships to people. Tomato prices are rising and they are being sold at Rs 58 a kg at Rythu Bazars and in the open market the prices were Rs 15-20 more.

In fact, the tomato price was Rs 10 a kg in the open market two weeks ago. Traders attribute the sudden rise in tomato prices to less availability due to damage caused by recent heavy rains. Situation will remain more or less the same till the new crop arrives, they said. They also said most of the tomato produced in Kurnool was being exported to the neighbouring states. 

Chicken price, which was Rs 214 in the beginning of the year, was almost stable for two months. There was a sharp increase in prices in March when it touched Rs 280 a kg. Later, in April there was a decline in prices and they were around Rs 225 a kg.

But the prices started climbing from  May 1 when it was Rs 228 and registered an increase of Rs 10 a day on average and reached Rs 315 on Friday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, chicken vendor Madhu at Madhavadhara said the rise in prices of chicken did not bring any cheer for them. He said they did more business in April when the price was around Rs 220 than now. 

A buyer, Jagadish, said he has never seen such a rise in chicken prices. He said there was a sharp fall in prices of chicken during the COVID pandemic as people stopped eating non-vegetarian food. However, after the second wave of the pandemic, prices, particularly of chicken, have shot up, he said.

Since there was not much availability of a variety of fish due to the fishing holiday, people are opting for chicken. This might have increased the chicken prices, he observed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chicken prices Chicken Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp