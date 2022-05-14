STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curbs on VIP darshan at Tirupati's Tirumala temple till July 15, Hanuman Jayanti on May 25

TTD EO (in-charge) AV Dharma Reddy said arrangements for annaprasadam, buttermilk, drinking water, snacks and medical services for devotees waiting in queues and compartments were there.

Published: 14th May 2022

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has restricted the VIP break Darshan to only protocol till July 15 on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to enable Srivari Darshan to larger numbers of common devotees.

Announcing the same here on Friday, TTD executive officer (in-charge) AV Dharma Reddy said arrangements for annaprasadam, buttermilk, drinking water, snacks and medical services for devotees waiting in queues and compartments were in place. 

"The TTD has set up sun shades, shamianas and carpets on Mada Streets. Temporary sheds at Narayanagiri Gardens and around Srivari temple will provide relief to devotees from the hot sun," he said.

Annaprasadam distribution at PAC-2 is being done and as many as 2,500 Srivari Sevakulu will serve devotees. The devasthanam has also commenced online Srivari Darshan token booking for senior citizens, and people with disabilities and chronic diseases from April 24.

The in-charge EO added elaborate arrangements are being made for Hanuman Jayanti from May 25 to 29. Special programmes will be conducted at Akashaganga in Anjanadri, Japali Thirtha, Nada Neeranjanam platform, SV Veda Pathashala and other places.

Sampurna Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanam will be organised on May 29 at Dharmagiri Veda Pathasala. Booklets with comprehensive data on Sri Anjaneya Swami birthplace have been printed in Telugu, English, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi and soon they will be made available to devotees and also uploaded on the TTD website, he said. 

Dharma Reddy added TTD intends to relaunch Kalyanamastu, and that the Srivari Mettu footpath damaged last November in torrential rains was repaired at Rs 3.60 crore on a war footing in just four months.

"All arrangements are in place for Maha Kumbhabisekam of Sri Venkateswara temple at Bhubaneswar, Odisha to be held from May 21 to 26," he said.

