STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1 lakh women register themselves on Andhra Pradesh's Disha App

As many as 1,02,027 women downloaded and registered themselves on Disha App during mega registration drive conducted by Gannavaram police.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR: As many as 1,02,027 women downloaded and registered themselves on Disha App during mega registration drive conducted by Gannavaram police. Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal said the State government and police department were committed to ensure safety and security to women.

While addressing the students of NTR College of Veterinary Sciences, the SP requested women to install Disha app. The SP later gave a demo of the app.Later, he visited Gannavaram bus station and interacted with APSRTC staff and women passengers.

On the other hand, over one lakh women in the newly-formed Bapatla district have downloaded the Disha App, district SP Vakul Jindal said on Friday, adding that the milestone was achieved within 30 days since the reorganisation of districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha App Siddharth Kaushal Andhra Pradesh women safety
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp