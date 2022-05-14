Over 1 lakh women register themselves on Andhra Pradesh's Disha App

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR: As many as 1,02,027 women downloaded and registered themselves on Disha App during mega registration drive conducted by Gannavaram police. Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal said the State government and police department were committed to ensure safety and security to women.

While addressing the students of NTR College of Veterinary Sciences, the SP requested women to install Disha app. The SP later gave a demo of the app.Later, he visited Gannavaram bus station and interacted with APSRTC staff and women passengers.

On the other hand, over one lakh women in the newly-formed Bapatla district have downloaded the Disha App, district SP Vakul Jindal said on Friday, adding that the milestone was achieved within 30 days since the reorganisation of districts.