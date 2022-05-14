STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rename schools after donors: Andhra Pradesh High Court to education department

Andhra Pradesh High Court . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court in its recent judgements found fault with the department of education for refusing to name the schools after the name suggested by donors as per GO 162.

Hearing a petition filed by Kovvur Venkatarama Reddy challenging the refusal of the education department to name the MPP Model Primary School in Balabhadrapuram of Bikavolu mandal in East Godavari district after his father Kovvur Venkata Reddy after getting the donation, Justice Battu Devanand directed the education department to rename the school within two weeks.

KVV Satyanarayana Reddy of the same village also filed a petition challenging the refusal to rename the MPP school after his father. T Eswar Reddy of Anaparthi also filed a petition in the court challenging the refusal of the department to rename the MPP Elementary School in the village after his parents' name.  A similar petition was filed by N Kiran Kumar Reddy of Akkampeta village in Nellore district. 

Presenting their arguments, counsels for petitioners said as per the GO 162 issued in 2004, a donation of Rs 5 lakh to primary schools, Rs 7.5 lakh to upper primary schools and Rs 10 lakh to high schools needs to be made to get them named after the donor or the name suggested by him.

The donated amount is for the purpose of improving basic facilities in schools. Though donations were received, the officials refused to rename the schools, but at the same time amending certain guidelines in the GO 162, some schools were renamed, but the GO was not honoured in the case of petitioners.

After hearing arguments, the Judge found fault with the officials and wondered if such was the implementation of the GO, who will come forward to donate for improving educational infrastructure. Stating the officials' refusal to rename the schools is not acceptable, the Judge directed them to rename the schools to which the petitioners had made donations after the names suggested by donors. 

Kovvur Venkatarama Reddy Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh education department School donors
