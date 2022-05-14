SSC paper leak case: Andhra Pradesh government files review petition over bail to ex-TDP minister

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The State government filed a review petition in Chittoor court on Friday seeking cancellation of the bail granted to former TDP minister P Narayana in the SSC question paper leak case.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy filed the petition in the court on behalf of the government. Narayana was granted bail on May 11, hours after his arrest by Chittoor police in Hyderabad. After hearing arguments in the case, the court served a notice on Narayana, and posted the matter to May 24.

Making his arguments, Sudhakar Reddy said leaking question papers was not a small thing and this should not be encouraged because the issue is related to the future of students.He argued that Narayana need not be the chairman of the Narayana group to hatch a conspiracy to leak the question papers.

The bail granted under Section 435 and 437 on personal bonds was against the law, he said and pointed out that the court did not even remand Narayana to judicial custody.

In connection with the SSC examination malpractice case, Chittoor I Town police arrested Narayana from his Hyderabad residence on May 10. The former TDP minister was brought to Chittoor late in the night and produced before Fourth Additional Magistrate Sulochana Rani in the early hours of Wednesday.

After hearing the arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers, the Magistrate granted bail to the former TDP minister around 4 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, seven accused, who were arrested earlier by police in connection with the case, were granted bail by a local court on Friday.

They included P Suresh, principal of Sri Krishna Reddy Chaitanya School, K Sudhakar, lecturer of NRI Academy, Arif, principal of Chaitanya School, Giridhar Reddy, vice-principal of Narayana School, K Mohan, Dean of Chaitanya School, Pavan Kumar Reddy and B Somu, government teachers from GD Nellore mandal.