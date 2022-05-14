STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take active part in politics to rescue Andhra Pradesh: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to youth 

On the third and final day of his tour in Kuppam on Friday, the TDP chief asked the YSR Congress government to explain what happened to the job calendar promised by it.

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that he is committed to allotting 40 per cent seats to youth in the coming elections as promised earlier, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the youth to take the responsibility of rescuing the State.

On the third and final day of his tour in Kuppam on Friday, the TDP chief asked the YSR Congress government to explain what happened to the job calendar promised by it. The TDP regime gave Rs 2,500 unemployment allowance, which was cancelled by the YSRC government. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should clarify why he denied the dole to the unemployed youth, he said.

Naidu deplored that the financial standards of the Andhra Pradesh people had touched a new low. The YSRC Navaratnalu have turned into 'Navarandralu'. Jagan's 'Badudu Palana' was breaking the backs of all sections of society. 

"My anguish is that AP should not become another Sri Lanka. The YSRC government has taken a total debt of Rs 8 lakh crore, which is a major concern," the TDP chief said. 

