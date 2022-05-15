55-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur has three specialisations

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: In his 50s and already with three specialisations, Dr Gaajula Ramakrishna wants to be a student one more time. He is probably the only doctor in Andhra Pradesh who is pursuing his fourth medical PG degree.

Though a difficult task, Dr Ramakrishna, a resident of Chavali village in Vemuru, cracked NEET-PG despite the overhaul in the entrance examination pattern for PG courses. What made it more challenging was that he offered his service when COVID was tearing through the State.

He, himself, contracted the virus four times. Born in 1967 to Veerasekhar Rao and Leelavathi of Vemuru mandal, his parents always encouraged him to live his dreams. "This played a major role in shaping my career. Despite being an average student, I secured an MBBS seat at Guntur Medical College in the third attempt," he said.

After completing his MBBS in 1992, he completed his first PG course in tuberculosis and respiratory diseases in 2000. "I was always fascinated to learn about how different organs are interdependent. This encouraged me to do my second PG course in General Medicine in 2009," Dr Ramakrishna told TNIE.

After his first specialisation, he worked at the primary health centre in Uppalapadu from 2001 to 2004. "Though I got several opportunities to join renowned private hospitals in the State, I turned them down to help people in villages," he said.

Due to his never-ending thirst for more knowledge, he got into Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in 2011 from where he completed his specialisation in neurology. He participated in several quiz contests and even became a national champion.

Recollecting his college days, he said he once took part in a seminar on "organ crosstalk". "'Organ crosstalk' is a complex and mutual biological communication between distant organs mediated by signalling factors. Normally, crosstalk helps to coordinate and maintain homeostasis, but sudden or chronic dysfunction in any organ causes dysregulation in another. Then I realised that by studying neuro-interventions we can save lives of several people and can do a lot of research even to find a solution to save brain-dead patients," he said.

After his stint at SVIMS, Dr Ramakrishna joined as an assistant professor, Neurology at Guntur Government General Hospital. In his latest endeavour, he is studying cardiology. Dr Ramakrishna prepared for NEET for three years. "The preparation was very tough. While looking after COVID-19 patients, I tested positive four times and suffered severe health complications," he said.

However, it did not deter him as he managed to secure a seat in the NRI Medical Institutions last year. "I can't wait to attend classes again. However, I'm a bit nervous to sit and study with youngsters," he said.