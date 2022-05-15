STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

55-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur has three specialisations

Though a difficult task, Dr Ramakrishna, a resident of Chavali village in Vemuru, cracked NEET-PG despite the overhaul in the entrance examination pattern for PG courses.

Published: 15th May 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Gaajula Ramakrishna

Dr Gaajula Ramakrishna (Photo| EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: In his 50s and already with three specialisations, Dr Gaajula Ramakrishna wants to be a student one more time. He is probably the only doctor in Andhra Pradesh who is pursuing his fourth medical PG degree.

Though a difficult task, Dr Ramakrishna, a resident of Chavali village in Vemuru, cracked NEET-PG despite the overhaul in the entrance examination pattern for PG courses. What made it more challenging was that he offered his service when COVID was tearing through the State.

He, himself, contracted the virus four times. Born in 1967 to Veerasekhar Rao and Leelavathi of Vemuru mandal, his parents always encouraged him to live his dreams. "This played a major role in shaping my career. Despite being an average student, I secured an MBBS seat at Guntur Medical College in the third attempt," he said.

After completing his MBBS in 1992, he completed his first PG course in tuberculosis and respiratory diseases in 2000. "I was always fascinated to learn about how different organs are interdependent. This encouraged me to do my second PG course in General Medicine in 2009," Dr Ramakrishna told TNIE.

After his first specialisation, he worked at the primary health centre in Uppalapadu from 2001 to 2004. "Though I got several opportunities to join renowned private hospitals in the State, I turned them down to help people in villages," he said.  

Due to his never-ending thirst for more knowledge, he got into Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in 2011 from where he completed his specialisation in neurology. He participated in several quiz contests and even became a national champion.

Recollecting his college days, he said he once took part in a seminar on "organ crosstalk". "'Organ crosstalk' is a complex and mutual biological communication between distant organs mediated by signalling factors. Normally, crosstalk helps to coordinate and maintain homeostasis, but sudden or chronic dysfunction in any organ causes dysregulation in another. Then I realised that by studying neuro-interventions we can save lives of several people and can do a lot of research even to find a solution to save brain-dead patients," he said.

After his stint at SVIMS, Dr Ramakrishna joined as an assistant professor, Neurology at Guntur Government General Hospital. In his latest endeavour, he is studying cardiology. Dr Ramakrishna prepared for NEET for three years. "The preparation was very tough. While looking after COVID-19 patients, I tested positive four times and suffered severe health complications," he said.

However, it did not deter him as he managed to secure a seat in the NRI Medical Institutions last year. "I can't wait to attend classes again. However, I'm a bit nervous to sit and study with youngsters," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Gaajula Ramakrishna Guntur doctor Guntur doctor specialisation
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp