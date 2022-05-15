STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Andhra Pradesh government cheated weaker sections', alleges TDP spokesman K Pattabhi Ram

Pattabhi said if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was really committed to the weaker section housing, it would have provided the required funds.

Published: 15th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Saturday accused the YSRC government of cheating SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in the name of Jagananna Colonies. He strongly criticised the YSR Congress government for abdicating its responsibility to provide Rs 4,500 crore to Discoms to provide electricity connections to the upcoming Jagananna Colonies.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he termed it 'administrative bankruptcy' of the government to ask the discoms to mobilise loans for Rs 4,500 crore so as to give electricity connections to 14.8 lakh houses in Jagananna Colonies. "Which bank or financial institution will give such a huge loan to the debt-ridden Discoms?" he asked.

Pattabhi said if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was really committed to the weaker section housing, it would have provided the required funds. The government seemed to have forgotten that it had already taken `30,000 crore loans in the name of Discoms.

The Central financial institutions had already declaredthe state as a defaulter in loan repayments, he said. The TDP leader asked how the Chief Minister could blame the opposition when his government had miserably failed even to start works on Jagananna Colonies. 

