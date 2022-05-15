STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education extends Excellence Awards date till May 31

After receiving several requests from students and colleges, the APSCHE has decided to extend the date of submission of applications till May 31 so that no student will be deprived of the opportunity.

File photo of college students in class.

College students in class. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date till May 31 for the APSCHE Excellence Awards 2022 for higher education students of the State. In a press release issued here on Saturday, APSCHE Secretary B Sudheer Prem Kumar said the council announced the awards on April 23.

The APSCHE will award prize money to the top four students per award i.e. Community Service Award, Best Student of the Year Award, and Influential Student Award. The prize money is Rs 1 lakh, Rs 60,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 for the top four winners respectively.

Each student can apply for one award only. There will be three rounds in the selection process for excellence awards. There is a provision for challenge nomination in the awards.

If any student feels that his/her candidature hasn't been represented by the college/university for any reason, the student can apply on the APSCHE website directly abiding by the rules by paying an application fee of Rs 1,000, Prem Kumar said. 

The challenge nominations will be placed before the screening committee for admission. Online applications can be submitted at https://apsche.ap.gov.in/excellence award.php. The detailed notification can be downloaded at https://apsche.ap.gov.in/ Pdf/apschexcellenceawards2022.pdf.

Students can contact activities @apsche.org for any queries, the APSCHE Secretary added.

