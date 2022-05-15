Power restrictions on Andhra Pradesh industries eased further with decline in demand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the improvement in power situation, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has allowed power distribution companies (Discoms) to further ease the restrictions and control measures on industries starting Saturday (May 14).

Officials said that the increase in wind power generation, had improved the situation. The Discoms had earlier proposed a slew of measures, including power holiday to industries and load relief to domestic consumers.

While seeking the APERC nod to impose restrictions and control measures in the beginning of April, the Discoms said the daily demand for power was 230 million units then and it would increase till the completion of Rabi season.

The short supply of coal was also one of the factors that widened the gap between demand and supply of power. The APERC had permitted the discoms to go for load shedding for domestic consumers in rural and urban areas and also directed them to take a slew of other measures to minimise the load relief on domestic consumers.

Though there is still a big gap between demand and supply of coal, the power consumption has come down due to the recent rains for nearly three days across the State under the impact of Cyclone Asani. Also, with the agriculture operations coming to an end, the Discoms got the much needed relief.

In the fresh communication sent to the APERC, the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) said, "Due to drop in grid demand, pick up of wind generation and softening of prices in exchanges in different market segments, the Discoms have proposed to lift all the existing restrictions on the non-continuous process industries and the permitted contracted demand usage to the continuous process industries at 70 per cent during the daytime with immediate effect."

Subsequently, the APERC extended the relaxation to the existing restrictions and control measures on industries. There will be 30 per cent restriction in contracted demand from 6 am to 6 pm and 40 per cent cut for the balance period. There will not be any restrictions with respect to non-continuous process industries.

The APERC had earlier permitted the Discoms to relax all the restrictions imposed on domestic consumers and also on usage of air-conditioners and signboards by commercial establishments.