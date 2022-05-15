STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman walks 60 km in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, 108 Ambulance comes to rescue

Varshini, a native of YSR Colony in Rajahmahendravaram, moved to Tirupati city along with her husband in search of livelihood.

Published: 15th May 2022

Naidupeta 108 staff successfully performed delivery to a woman in the vehicle in the town of Tirupati district

Naidupeta 108 staff successfully performed delivery to a woman in the vehicle in the town of Tirupati district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Staff of a 108 ambulance helped a woman deliver a baby in the vehicle at Naidupeta early on Saturday. The woman, identified as Kothuru Varshini, reportedly walked over 60 km and reached Naidupeta from Tirupati following a dispute with her husband. 

Varshini, a native of YSR Colony in Rajahmahendravaram, moved to Tirupati city along with her husband in search of livelihood. Without any clear idea, she left home and began walking after an argument broke out between the couple.   

Around 1 am, Varshini started experiencing labour pains while she was resting at a YSR statue in Naidupeta. Passersby took notice and called for an ambulance. Naidupeta 108 staff, emergency medical technician (EMT) Balli Kiran Kumar and driver Chiranjeevi, rushed to shift Varshini to a hospital in the town.

108 staff win accolades for quick response 

After her pain started getting severe, the ambulance staff acted swiftly and made arrangements to safely delivery the baby in the vehicle itself. Following the instructions of a doctor, Kiran helped Varshini deliver a baby girl. When she informed them that she was hungry, they offered her tea and bread. Kiran and Chiranjeevi then admitted her to the Community Health Centre in Naidupeta town. 

Varshini thanked the staff for their services. Nellore district in-charge for 108 ambulance services, Pawan Kumar, and operational executive Balasankar lauded Kiran and Chiranjeevi for their prompt response in ensuring the safe delivery of the baby.

