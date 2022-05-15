STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to run four summer special trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Tirupati-Kakinada Town from May 17 to clear extra rush of passengers.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Tirupati-Kakinada Town from May 17 to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 07433 Hyderabad-Tirupati will depart Hyderabad at 6:40 pm on May 17 and arrive Tirupati at 7:50 am, the next day. Train No. 07434 Tirupati - Hyderabad will depart Tirupati at 8:20 pm on May 19 and arrive Hyderabad at 8:30 am, the next day.  

Train No. 07435 Tirupati - Kakinada Town will depart Tirupati at 4:15 pm on May 18 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 4 am, the next day. Train No. 07436 Kakinada Town -Tirupati will depart Kakinada Town at 7:30 am and arrive Tirupati at 6:40 pm, the same day.

Enroute, these special trains stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp