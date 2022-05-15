STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 75 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram

Farmers and traders are attributing the increase in prices to crop damage due to the torrid summer and though water is available, the yield is less due to hot summer days. 

Published: 15th May 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tomato, Tomatoes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prices of tomatoes skyrocketed in Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur and Bhimavaram markets and a kilogram is being sold for Rs 70-75 as against Rs 10 a kg a month ago. Tomatoes come to the city markets from Madanapalle of Annamaya district.

Farmers and traders are attributing the increase in prices to crop damage due to the torrid summer. Though water is available, the yield is less due to hot summer days. East Godavari district horticulture officer V Radhakrishna said that the farmers generally won't grow tomatoes in summer and Kharif season. 

"They cultivate the vegetbale crop only in the Rabi season. Some farmers grow tomatoes but the yield is not enough to cater to the demand in the local market. Tomatoes arrive from Anantapur, Kurnool and Mandapalle areas. This trend will continue in the coming months. So, tomato prices may go up further," he said. 

He said that a vegetable vendor Tammanna Venkannababu said he purchased 25 kg of tomatoes from Madanapalle at Rs 1,250 to 1,400. The prices may go up in the coming days. "Vendors say the supply is low, which pushed up prices," says Sitaramaiah Chowdary, a hotelier.

The tomato prices will remain the same for a couple of weeks if not months, said Challa Paparao, a vendor at the wholesale market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajamahendravaram Annamaya district Tomato Tomato price
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp