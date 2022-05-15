Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 75 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prices of tomatoes skyrocketed in Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur and Bhimavaram markets and a kilogram is being sold for Rs 70-75 as against Rs 10 a kg a month ago. Tomatoes come to the city markets from Madanapalle of Annamaya district.

Farmers and traders are attributing the increase in prices to crop damage due to the torrid summer. Though water is available, the yield is less due to hot summer days. East Godavari district horticulture officer V Radhakrishna said that the farmers generally won't grow tomatoes in summer and Kharif season.

"They cultivate the vegetbale crop only in the Rabi season. Some farmers grow tomatoes but the yield is not enough to cater to the demand in the local market. Tomatoes arrive from Anantapur, Kurnool and Mandapalle areas. This trend will continue in the coming months. So, tomato prices may go up further," he said.

He said that a vegetable vendor Tammanna Venkannababu said he purchased 25 kg of tomatoes from Madanapalle at Rs 1,250 to 1,400. The prices may go up in the coming days. "Vendors say the supply is low, which pushed up prices," says Sitaramaiah Chowdary, a hotelier.

The tomato prices will remain the same for a couple of weeks if not months, said Challa Paparao, a vendor at the wholesale market.