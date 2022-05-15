VV Palem police station adjudged best in Andhra Pradesh by Union Home Ministry for 2021

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Valeti Vari Palem (VV Palem) police station in the erstwhile Prakasam district has been adjudged the 'Best Police Station' in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2021 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"The VV Palem police station has been adjudged the best in the State for its excellent performance in various aspects. A Certificate of Excellence signed by the Union Home Minister and Union Home Secretary has been issued to VV Palem police station for being the best in Andhra Pradesh," District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said.

She said, "It is a proud moment for the Prakasam police that a police station of the district has been adjudged the best in the State and it will inspire personnel of other police stations to excel in providing better policing and other services to people."