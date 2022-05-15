STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VV Palem police station adjudged best in Andhra Pradesh by Union Home Ministry for 2021

The VV Palem police station has been adjudged the best in the State for its excellent performance in various aspects.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

VV Palem police station in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

VV Palem police station in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Valeti Vari Palem (VV Palem) police station in the erstwhile Prakasam district has been adjudged the 'Best Police Station' in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2021 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

"The VV Palem police station has been adjudged the best in the State for its excellent performance in various aspects. A Certificate of Excellence signed by the Union Home Minister and Union Home Secretary has been issued to VV Palem police station for being the best in Andhra Pradesh," District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said.

She said, "It is a proud moment for the Prakasam police that a police station of the district has been adjudged the best in the State and it will inspire personnel of other police stations to excel in providing better policing and other services to people."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Home Affairs VV Palem police station Prakasam district Andhra Pradesh best PS
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp