65 tonnes of garbage cleared from four Vizag beaches

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district administration organised one of the biggest cleanliness drives in Vizag city to clear accumulated garbage on the shores of at least four beaches — Peda Jalaripeta, Jodugullapalem, RK Beach and Gokul Park — on Sunday. The action comes after The New Indian Express published a picture of garbage accumulated at Peda Jalaripeta Beach captioned ‘Plastic Pollution’, on May 12.

Over 3,000 people, including volunteers from various NGOs, participated in the drive and cleared over 65 tonnes of plastic and other waste during the two-hour drive. Stating that similar cleanliness drives on specific beaches would be taken up on the first Sunday of every month as part of the Sagara Swachhata programme, district Collector A Mallikarjun said a portal would be developed to share information regarding the same.

Hoping that the cleanliness drives will ensure a pleasant atmosphere at the beaches in Visakhapatnam in three months time, the collector announced a total plastic ban in the city starting June 5, which also marks the World Environment Day. He urged the visitors to discard bottles and wrappers in the dustbins and appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration to make the plastic ban a success.