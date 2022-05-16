Against odds, farmers bag good profits

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the NTR Market yard officials announcing summer holidays from May 16, the Mirchi season came to an end. Due to pest infestations, farmers and traders were worried that the season would be dull one. But, the market has generated more income than last year. Though the number of bags sold has decreased, the income has increased. From the January to April mirchi season, the market has witnessed an increased income of Rs 16 lakh though the number of mirchi bags decreased by about 12 lakh, compared to last year.

Madhu Babu, a trader, said due to pest infestations, about 90 per cent of the crop was damaged and everyone expected that this mirchi season might be a dull one. But due to Covid-19 pandemic last year, several farmers have stocked their mirchi produce in cold storages, waiting for better prices. “As the prices have been constant, they all came forward to sell their produce, due to which the business was not affected. The farmers also bagged profits as the prices of all varieties of mirchi were high and stable. However, we can’t say that the situation will continue after the yard is reopened,” he said.