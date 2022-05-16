Andhra CM to disburse Rythu Bharosa aid today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the fourth consecutive year, the YSRC government will disburse financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme on Monday. The first instalment of the scheme will be credited into the bank accounts of farmers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 5,500 into the bank accounts of farmers at a function to be held at Ganapavaram in Eluru district.

Apart from this amount, another Rs 2,000 assistance under the PM Kisan Scheme will be credited into the farmers accounts before the end of May. In total, farmers will get Rs 7,500 as the first instalment of the scheme. The total amount that will be provided to farmers amounts to Rs 3,758 crore, officials said.

The government is extending financial assistance of Rs 13,500 under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme to SC, ST, BC, minority and tenant farmers as well as those who are cultivating ROFR (forest) and endowments lands. About 50 lakh farmers are getting Rs 7,000 crore Rythu Bharosa amount per annum. With the direct benefit transfer of Rs 3,758 crore to farmers on Monday, the total amount spent by the State government under Rythu Bharosa scheme amounts to Rs 23,875 crore, the officials said.

The YSRC, which promised to extend an assistance of Rs 12,500 a year to farmers and a total of Rs 50,000 in four years in its election manifesto, has been giving an additional Rs 1,000 to beneficiaries every year and the scheme will be implemented for five years. This means the total outlay of the scheme in five years will be Rs 67,500 making it an additional Rs 17,500 financial aid to farmers.

Under the scheme, Rs 7,500 will be deposited as the first instalment in May, Rs 4,000 in October and another Rs 2,000 in January as the second and third instalments. “The government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras to supply all required inputs to farmers, besides ensuring remunerative price to their produce as it is committed to the welfare of small and marginal farmers,’’ the officials said, adding that the government has provided financial aid to the tune of Rs 1,10,099.21 crore to farmers in the past three years.