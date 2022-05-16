STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP chief Nadda to visit Andhra Pradesh in June

Veerraju said the BJP-Jana Sena combine will put the State back on the path of financial recovery  if it is voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh in June. He will take part in BJP programmes in Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram on June 5 and 6. Speaking to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Nadda will address a public meeting at Rajahmundry Arts College on June 6. 

He alleged that the YSRC government was avoiding replies to the posers of the Central government on the financial situation in the State for the past three months. “We suspect that the State government is securing loans against the norms,’’ he said. Veerraju said the BJP-Jana Sena combine will put the State back on the path of financial recovery if it is voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

