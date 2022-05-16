Relief for Narayana’s kin in SSC paper leak case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday prohibited the State police from initiating any coercive action till May 18 against the family members of former minister and founder chairman of Narayana Educational Society, P Narayana, who was earlier arrested in connection with the April 27 SSC question paper leak.

Society members were granted anticipatory bail as well. Narayana, who held the municipal administration and urban development portfolio in the previous N Chandrababu Naidu cabinet, was arrested from his Hyderabad residence on May 10. He was granted bail within 24 hours.

On Sunday, Narayana’s daughters P Sunitha, Sharani and son-in-law K Punith, the TDP leader’s father-in-law R Koteswara Rao, Narayana Educational Society deputy general manager J Kondal Rao, assistant general manager Malepati Kishore, society members VPSR Prasad and six others moved separate house motion petitions seeking anticipatory bail.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas said the Chittoor I-Town police have registered the case and several of the accused named in the FIR were granted bail by the lower court. He said none of the petitioners have been named in the case but since they were holding various positions in the Narayana Educational Society, there was a possibility of the police arresting them.

Additional Public Prosecutor S Dushyanth Reddy urged the court not to issue any orders and post the matter for hearing on Monday. He sought time to place all details regarding the case before the court. He sought to know how the court could give any interim orders when the petitioners have not been named as an accused.

Justice K Manmadha Rao questioned why the police were objecting to providing protection to the petitioners who were not named as accused, and directed the police not to take any coercive action against them till May 18. The case pertains to the leaking and circulating of an SSC question paper from an exam centre in Chittoor.