Utilities save power as more ryots consent to install meters

Published: 16th May 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the YSR free power scheme for agricultural connections rolled out on a pilot basis in the Srikakulam district has proved successful with power utilities saving 33.75 million units (MU) of power. The scheme has been envisaged to provide free power for nine hours during the day to farms. 

The government would bear the entire expenditure for the next 25 years. A total of 101.51 MU of electricity was consumed by 26,083 connections in Srikakulam during the 2020-21 financial year. While the connections increased to 28,393 in 2021-22 fiscal, the consumption was limited to 67.76 MU, officials said, adding that the DBT and other schemes helped in saving 33.75 MU. 

The utilities are now going all-out to install electricity meters for agricultural connections. “The DBT is aimed at giving farmers the right to demand quality power under the State government’s nine-hour daytime free power scheme,’’ the  officials added.They are also planning to create awareness among the farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and other platforms about fixing meters for agricultural connections and clarify their doubts, if any, regarding the DBT. 

Officials said the DBT, which empowered farmers, has been a resounding success in all districts with  the power utilities having received consent for providing 15.99 lakh agricultural connections against the target of 16.34 lakh, reflecting the interest in DBT. 

The farmers, too, have signed agreements for the installation of meters for availing the scheme’s benefits. During a teleconference meeting chaired by Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to review the supply of power for agriculture, the officials informed him of the huge response they have received.

Explaining the purpose of the meters the officials said, “the objective of installing meters as part of implementing the free power scheme for farmers is to test the efficiency of power lines and transformers, and improve them as required, and provide highly quality power to agriculture farms.’’  

The energy demand for agriculture increased 17.42 per cent to 12,720 MU in 2021-22 from 10,832MU in 2018-19. It has been projected to increase to 13,194 MU in 2022-23.Assuring the farmers that they need not pay for power, the officials said, “the government will deposit the entire amount in their accounts. The farmers will pay to the Discoms which will give them the right to demand highly qualitative power. This will make power utilities more accountable and responsible.’’

Reiterating the government’s commitment to provide free power for agriculture purposes for the next 25 years, officials said the government and power utilities had inked a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 7,000 MW power to the agricultural sector. 

“Ours is the only government that has given a guarantee for reliable power supply to farmers for the next 25 years. Despite situations like coal shortage, national and international issues, solar energy will continue to power the agriculture sector for 25 years,’’ the Minister said.

The minister directed power utilities to take initiative to open escrow bank accounts for farmers so they can get benefits under the DBT scheme. Energy Secretary B Sreedhar, CMDs of Discoms, H Haranatha Rao, J Padma Janardhana Reddy and K Santosha Rao and others were present.

