After MoEFCC nod, APIIC set to invite tenders for Krishnapatnam Node

The total water requirement during the construction phase is estimated at 500 KLD, which will be sourced from the local municipality/ panchayat.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) giving its nod for the development of Krishnapatnam North Industrial Node in Nellore district, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is preparing the ground to invite tenders for the project.

The industrial node is envisaged in an area of 4,490.35 hectares (11,095.9 acres) which includes industrial plots, support services, space for utilities, open space/green buffers and parking. The project has been taken up in the Chennai- Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). 

It will be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle NICDIT Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Limited, formed under the collaboration of APIIC and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) Limited. In the first phase, infrastructure development works will be taken up in 2,500 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 1,050 crore.

Informing that the project has already got the approval of the Judicial Preview, APIIC Engineer-in-Chief Srinivasa Prasad told TNIE that all the details with regard to the tenders have been sent to the NICDC. The project tenders will be invited next week after getting the concurrence of NICDC. The project works will be completed within 36 months after finalising the tenders, he said. During the operation phase, the industrial park is expected to generate direct employment to more than 2.96 lakh people and indirect employment to 1.71 lakh. 

The total water requirement during the construction phase is estimated at 500 KLD, which will be sourced from the local municipality/ panchayat. During the operation phase, 99.7 MLD (Net fresh water) will be required, which will be sourced from Kandeleru reservoir and mainly fed from Somasila dam through canals. 

No groundwater extraction is proposed in the project development. The list of industries to be housed in the industrial park include food and agro processing, apparel and textile, automobile and auto components, engineering, electronics, non-metallic minerals, other industries and MSMEs.  

Eco-guidelines

The existing water bodies in the project area should be conserved 
To achieve the zero liquid discharge, wastewater generated from various industrial operations should be properly collected and treated. Treated water should be used for horticulture and HVAC purposes 

