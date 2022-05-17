STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ayesha murder: Satyam demands compensation

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said he would review the petition submitted by Satyam Babu and the directions of the NSCS.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pidathala Satyam Babu. ( File Photo)

Pidathala Satyam Babu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Requesting the officials to implement the recommendations of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation and provide two acres of land and a government job to him for a living, Pidathala Satyam Babu, who was acquitted in the sensational Ayesha Meera murder case in March 2017, gave a representation to NTR District collector Dilli Rao at the Spandana grievance cell on Monday. 

Satyam Babu recently wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana pleading for justice by directing officials concerned to release the compensation amount and other benefits as directed by the NCSC in 2019. The 32-year-old explained the hardships faced by him and his family during his nine-year jail term. He said the police branded him as a murderer and rapist. 

He filed a complaint against Vijayawada police with the NCSC in 2019 alleging he was being harassed under the guise of a ‘history sheet’ opened against him in 2012 while he was in jail. The NCSC issued summons to Vijayawada police and an assistant commissioner-ranked attended the hearing. He described the police investigation in the murder case of 19-year-old Ayesha Meera as unscientific and alleged that the police deliberately misled the investigation to save the real accused in the case. 

Speaking to reporters, Satyam Babu said he is yet to receive the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh for serving nine years of prison sentence for a crime he did not commit, a government job and also two acres of land as instructed by the NCSC. 

“While the Vijayawada police paid Rs 1 lakh to me as compensation as directed by the High Court, the district collector failed to implement NSCS directions. I was tortured during the investigation and the police intentionally dragged me into the case to wash off their hands,” he said.

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said he would review the petition submitted by Satyam Babu and the directions of the NSCS. “We will look into the petition and do what we can do at the earliest,” said Dilli Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Scheduled Castes compensation government job Ayesha Meera murder case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp