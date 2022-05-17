Corruption rife in MAUD department: Audimulapu Suresh  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Admitting that corruption is rampant in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, minister Audimulapu Suresh urged officials to mend their ways. Suresh, who was the Education Minister in Jagan’s previous cabinet, was recently given the MAUD portfolio.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for several developments works worth Rs 9.04 crore in Kurnool on Monday, he noted, “Corruption is rampant in the municipal administration department and the 16,000-odd illegal layouts in the State make it more evident.” He pointed out that the files pending with the Vigilance stand testimony to graft. He asked town planning officials to change their attitude to ensure a corruption-free department.

Addressing another event, he said “Kurnool, in a way, can be considered as judicial capital.’’ The High Court had ruled out three capitals. “Our government is committed to developing all regions which is possible only with decentralised development. As part of it, Kurnool was proposed as the judicial capital,’’ he asserted.