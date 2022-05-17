Issue GOs on Pay Revision Commission for APSRTC staff, JAC urges Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati called on Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Monday and urged him to issue GOs with regard to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to employees of APSRTC. They also requested the State government to release GOs enhancing the retirement age to 62 for the employees of public sector, universities, gurukuls and other societies.

Stating that all the GOs related to the PRC were issued, the leaders pointed out that no GO was issued with regard to the scales and allowances of RTC staff. They also expressed dissatisfaction over the government making an announcement on the Guarantee Pension Scheme without taking into consideration suggestions and objections from employees’ associations. They demanded the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme after abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme. They also wanted the government to take a decision on general transfers at the earliest.

Responding to the pleas of the JAC leaders, the Chief Secretary said GOs related to PRC for the RTC staff will be issued in two days and a decision on enhancement of retirement age to 62 for the employees of public sector, universities, gurukuls and other societies will be taken at the earliest. Earlier, the AP JAC Amaravati leaders congratulated the Chief Secretary for getting six months extension of service. AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary-general YV Rao and other leaders were present.