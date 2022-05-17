STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Issue GOs on Pay Revision Commission for APSRTC staff, JAC urges Chief Secretary

Stating that all the GOs related to the PRC were issued, the leaders pointed out that no GO was issued with regard to the scales and allowances of RTC staff.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses ready to leave for Hyderabad, in Vijayawada

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati called on Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Monday and urged him to issue GOs with regard to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to employees of APSRTC. They also requested the State government to release GOs enhancing the retirement age to 62 for the employees of public sector, universities, gurukuls and other societies. 

Stating that all the GOs related to the PRC were issued, the leaders pointed out that no GO was issued with regard to the scales and allowances of RTC staff. They also expressed dissatisfaction over the government making an announcement on the Guarantee Pension Scheme without taking into consideration suggestions and objections from employees’ associations. They demanded the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme after abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme.  They also wanted the government to take a decision on general transfers at the earliest.

Responding to the pleas of the JAC leaders, the Chief Secretary said GOs related to PRC for the RTC staff will be issued in two days and a decision on enhancement of retirement age to 62 for the employees of public sector, universities, gurukuls and other societies will be taken at the earliest. Earlier, the AP JAC Amaravati leaders congratulated the Chief Secretary for getting six months extension of service. AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary-general YV Rao and other leaders were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joint Action Committee Amaravati Pay Revision Commission APSRTC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp