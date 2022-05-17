Mahanadu to focus on TDP commitments to growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed arrangements being made for the party annual conclave Mahanadu to be held in Prakasam district on May 27 and 28. He asked the Mahanadu organising committees to focus on novelty and the party ideological commitments during the two-day conclave.

TDP leaders deplored the government’s attitude in denying permission to hold Mahanadu in Ongole mini-stadium though the party paid the required fee. As a result, the TDP has shifted Mahanadu venue to Throvagunta in Manduvari Palem revenue village limits, which is located near Ongole.

The TDP initially planned to hold Mahanadu in the Ongole mini-stadium as there was a likelihood of rain on May 27 and 28. It was alleged that the government deliberately delayed the allotment of the mini-stadium for holding Mahanadu and finally rejected permission. Mahanadu will highlight the ‘anarchic situation’ in the State under the YSRC regime, Naidu said.