Miscreants desecrate hilltop statues in Yerrakonda in Palnadu district

The devotees noticed that a thread was tied to the Mary statue and other six statues were damaged.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Vidadala Rajani . ( Photo | Twitter, @VidadalaRajini)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Yedlapadu police on Monday questioned a few suspects in connection with the reported desecration of Mary and Jesus statues on a hilltop in Yerrakonda in Palnadu district.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a few devotees visited the statues, which were set up 32 years ago jointly by members of various religions. The devotees noticed that a thread was tied to the Mary statue and other six statues were damaged.

Minister Vidadala Rajani and local Christian association leaders visited the site and demanded strict action against the miscreants. Vidadala Rajani said that stern action will be taken against the accused to prevent such incidents from repeating.

Sattenapalli DSP R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Yedlapadu CI Rambabu inspected the site and collected clues. Yedlapadu CI Rambabu said that they were still investigating.

