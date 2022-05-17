Municipal schools may come under school education department 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking steps to bring the entire school education system under one roof in the coming academic year. As per the plans, the government is considering the proposal to bring the municipal schools under the School Education department.

However, the move is creating tension among the teachers of the municipal schools. Top-ranked teachers choose municipal schools as they are located within the town or city limits. They prefer them due to the other facilities available in the cities or towns. However, they are worried about the lack of facilities in Municipal schools like those for Zilla Parishad school teachers.

At present, the municipal school teachers are under pressure as they have to follow the orders of the municipal administration and school education departments at the same time. It is also alleged that some of the municipal commissioners are considering teachers as their own staff. Moreover, the Municipal teachers have been facing problems in uploading the details of attendance of students, mid-day meal etc in two different apps of the school education and municipal departments.

The state government has now come up with a plan to bring ZP and municipal schools under one umbrella. Meanwhile, the teachers of the municipal schools are opposing the proposal to merge the schools. Speaking to TNIE, Municipal school teachers Federation state president S Rama Krishan said that they were welcoming the move of the government for supervision of municipal schools and against the merger of both the wings.

He alleged that due to lack of DDO powers to the headmasters, corrupt activities take place in the Municipal school system. He demanded separate education directorates for both systems. Praveen Kumar, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, said the proposal to bring the entire school education system under one roof will not affect municipal school teachers in any manner. He informed that they sent the proposal for the supervision and administration of the schools to the State government to streamline the education system.

Bandi Henna, a municipal school teacher, said that the transfers and the promotions should be between the municipal schools only. She, however, stated that they are not expecting the government merges the municipal schools with the school education department.