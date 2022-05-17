NGO set to improve water recharge structure in schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: WaterAid India, an NGO, is going to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Education Department for the operation and maintenance of water recharge plans in the schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme, said program coordinator Byjesh Kattarkandi.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Byjesh said that the MoU with the education department will also focus on developing a training module for the teachers, helpers and parents management committee (PMC), besides discussing the building wash plan. A series of discussions were held with the officials and the MoU will be exchanged in June, he said.

Elaborating further, Byesh said that the NGO has been operating in the state since 2014. In 2020, a baseline and vulnerability assessment study was conducted in the State and identified Palamaner and Gangavaram mandals in Chittoor, Macherla and Veldurthi (Palnadu) and Puspatirega and Bhogaputam (Vizianagaram) for taking up various activities with regard to the water supply.

Around Rs 70-80 lakh is being spent by the NGO on the respective districts to develop groundwater table, water recharge and rainwater storage structure. The ongoing works will be completed by June, he informed.