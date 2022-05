By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two youth reportedly went missing in the Bay of Bengal near Epurupalem in Chirala on Monday. According to Chirala DSP Srikanth, the youth were identified as Shaik Jilani (21), a resident of LBS Nagar and Durga Bhavani (21), a resident of Kothapet in Chirala. Both were BTech second-year student at a college in Chirala.

The missing youth along with four others went to the sea for swimming. Their friends informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.