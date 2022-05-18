STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra will lead renewable energy sector, says Jagan

Jagan performed the first cement pouring ceremony for the IRESP, which is being established by the Greenko Group in Kurnool, on Tuesday. 

Published: 18th May 2022

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the first concrete pouring ceremony of the world’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project in Kurnool on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh would be at the forefront of generating renewable energy once the world’s largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IRESP) is executed, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the project would be a game changer in generating renewable energy. Jagan performed the first cement pouring ceremony for the IRESP, which is being established by the Greenko Group in Kurnool, on Tuesday. 

Appreciating the organisation for setting up the world’s largest solar energy storage plant in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan said the 5,230 Megawatt (MW) project will help deliver cost-effective, flexible and clean energy round the clock. “Its capability to generate clean solar, wind and hydro energy round the clock is the beauty of the project,” the chief minister remarked. 

He added that certain components of the solar and wind power would be used to pump the water back into the reservoir during the non-peak hours so that it can be used in the peak hours. “The project would place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront in the renewable energy sector,’’ Jagan noted. Ensuring all possible help for the project, the chief minister said the $3-billion project would help decarbonise the economy. 

In an exclusive offer, he invited those who have an interest in green power as well as in decarbonising the economies and added that the State has the capacity to generate over 33,000 MW power due to its weather conditions and available resources. Elaborating on the Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project, Greenko Group Joint Managing Director Mahesh Kolli said out of 5,230 MW, 3,000 MW would be solar, 550 MW wind and 1,680 MW would be a pump storage capacity for six hours.

It is expected to be commissioned by 2023, Kolli said. Greenko Group CEO and MD Anil Chalamalasetty said they have pioneered the concept of energy storage and that this was possible due to policy support at the national and State level.

