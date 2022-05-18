Be ready for early polls: TDP supremo Naidu to TDP cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting an early elections in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called upon party cadre to get ready to face them. “Assembly polls in the State are likely much ahead of 2024. TDP cadre and leaders should be prepared for early elections. We should get ready to face any challenge,” he said.

Holding a teleconference with TDP leaders on Tuesday, Naidu alleged that all sections of people were facing severe problems under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “In a difficult situation like this, they are looking at the TDP as a ray of hope for their bright future,” he averred.

Naidu said a strong anti-government wave was sweeping across the State. The TDP ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign against increased taxes, power tariff and hike in RTC fare had evoked a tremendous response from people. On the other hand, the YSRC government’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ drew severe backlash, he said.

Naidu pointed out that the general public were coming forward to narrate their woes to TDP leaders under the YSRC regime, This was a clear indication of the huge anti-government sentiment. “The TDP has re-emerged as a pillar of assurance for the future of the State, he asserted.

Naidu asked TDP leaders at all levels to move closer to people to win their confidence. He held a meeting with TDP mandal and village committees to review the ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign, party membership drive, voter verification and Mahanadu arrangements.

Naidu to tour 3 Rayalaseema districts

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will tour three Rayalaseema districts from May 18 to 20 to participate in the ‘Babude Badudu’ protest being organised by the party cadres resenting the increase in taxes and tariff. On May 18, Naidu will take part in the protest at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district. On May 19, the TDP chief will visit Jaladurgam in Dhone constituency of Kurnool district. On May 20, he will participate in ‘Badude Badudu’ in Somandepalli of Anantapur district

TDP leader’s car attacked

Kadapa: Ahead of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kamalapuram for ‘Badude Badudu’ protest on Wednesday, miscreants damaged the car of Kasibatla Sainatha Sarma, TDP State general secretary. They damaged the car window panes and pasted posters threatening him of dire consequences if he failed to quit politics