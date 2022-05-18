STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commission to shift dead bodies from mortuary: Complaint filed against sergeant

Earlier, the driver’s association had submitted petitions during the Spandana programme a few weeks ago but they didn’t get any response.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Private ambulance drivers at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) have filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez against sergeant Viswanatham for demanding commission to shift dead bodies from the mortuary. According to sources, it was learnt that Viswanatham had been demanding 20 per cent commission to shift dead bodies.

Speaking to TNIE, GGH ambulance driver’s association president Murali said that, “As many as 35 private ambulances were providing services to patients. During Covid-19, Collector had issued fixed prices including Rs 20 per kms and from then onwards we had been following the same prices. Since then fuel prices have skyrocketed. In addition to this, demanding additional commission on each trip is very unreasonable.”

Earlier, the driver’s association had submitted petitions during the Spandana programme a few weeks ago but they didn’t get any response. They requested the SP Arif Hafeez to take necessary action. Following this, the hospital superintendent ordered an inquiry. Regional medical officer Dr Sathish Kumar said that three officials were instructed to investigate the matter.

