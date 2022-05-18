STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna delta to get irrigation water on June 10

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, visited the Pulichintala project and inspected the water storage levels and various problems on Tuesday.

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision for an early release of irrigation water to various ayacuts for an early Kharif season has been taken in the best interests of the farmers, said Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. He visited the Pulichintala project and inspected the water storage levels and various problems on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, on June 10, irrigation water for the Krishna Delta will be released from Pulichintala, which currently has 33 TMC water will ensure the region is not dependent on the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.  This will prevent or minimize the losses due to cyclones and other natural calamities, he added. 

He also said that the early usage of water in the projects will enable to refill them with rainwater as the monsoons have arrived early this year.  He also said that a committee has been set up to give a report on the condition of gate number 16 which broke down last year and a new gate has been set up in the stop lock system. 

The committee has inspected the project and submitted the report to the government. In order to prevent such incidents, the condition of other gates will be examined nd necessary action will be taken, he added. District collector Siva Shankar, and Pulichintala project officials were also present.

Ambati Rambabu Krishna Delta Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme
