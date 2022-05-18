STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

US diplomat hails AP’s education, health reforms

Hoping that investment opportunities will be improved further between AP and the US, he said Visakhapatnam has the potential to emerge as one of the great cities in India.

Published: 18th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

US Consul General (Hyderabad) Joel Reifman calls on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: US Consul General (Hyderabad) Joel Reifman called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. As part of his farewell visit, Joel met the Chief Minister and thanked him for the support to the US Consulate in improving the relations between the US and Andhra Pradesh. Hailing the reforms of the AP government, particularly in education and health sectors, Joel said it stood as one of the best States in India in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. He also lauded the steps being taken in the renewable energy sector by the AP government. 

Hoping that investment opportunities will be improved further between AP and the US, he said Visakhapatnam has the potential to emerge as one of the great cities in India.Hailing the State government for giving priority to empowerment of women and weaker sections, the US Consul General congratulated the Chief Minister for taking a decision on introducing English medium education in government schools.

He thanked the Chief Minister for his support in launching the American Corner in Visakhapatnam. “I had four meetings with the Chief Minister during my three-year tenure. It reflects the special initiative of the Chief Minister in maintaining good relations between the US and AP,” the US Consul General said.Special Chief Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) KS Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary M Harikrishna were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joel Reifman
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp