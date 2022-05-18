US diplomat hails AP’s education, health reforms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: US Consul General (Hyderabad) Joel Reifman called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. As part of his farewell visit, Joel met the Chief Minister and thanked him for the support to the US Consulate in improving the relations between the US and Andhra Pradesh. Hailing the reforms of the AP government, particularly in education and health sectors, Joel said it stood as one of the best States in India in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. He also lauded the steps being taken in the renewable energy sector by the AP government.

Hoping that investment opportunities will be improved further between AP and the US, he said Visakhapatnam has the potential to emerge as one of the great cities in India.Hailing the State government for giving priority to empowerment of women and weaker sections, the US Consul General congratulated the Chief Minister for taking a decision on introducing English medium education in government schools.

He thanked the Chief Minister for his support in launching the American Corner in Visakhapatnam. “I had four meetings with the Chief Minister during my three-year tenure. It reflects the special initiative of the Chief Minister in maintaining good relations between the US and AP,” the US Consul General said.Special Chief Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) KS Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary M Harikrishna were also present.