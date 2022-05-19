Andhra Pradesh: Power restrictions on all categories lifted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following an improvement in the power supply situation in Andhra Pradesh, the State government has lifted curbs imposed on all categories of consumers. This will now allow industries to operate round-the-clock. The restriction and control (R&C) measures have been lifted with effect from May 16, the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) said in its order issued on Wednesday.

In the second week of April, the government had proposed curbs on power supply due to coal shortage and summer-spurred spike in demand for electricity. Power cuts for domestic consumers and power holiday for industries were announced to tide over the crisis.

On behalf of Discoms, the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) informed the Commission of the improvement in the power supply situation due to a rise in wind energy generation and the early onset of the South-West monsoon.

It further requested the APERC to roll back the load-relief measures on the industrial sector with immediate effect. Accordingly, APERC issued the order. The government had revoked the power holiday for industries on May 9 and on May 13, continuous process industries were allowed to function with 70% power supply while all curbs on non-continuous industries were withdrawn. Food processing industries, cold storages and aqua units, etc, were also allowed to function with 100% power supply.

Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, during a teleconference with power utilities, said, “The government is committed to providing 24x7 quality power supply to industries as they play an important role in the economic development and employment creation. Hence, the utilities have lifted all restrictions imposed on the sector.”

Stating that the government has made maximum efforts to restore normalcy for the industries, he noted that the power utilities did not hesitate to purchase power even at high prices to ensure continuous supply to domestic and industrial sectors. The government has also constituted a core management team to monitor the coal supplies to the State.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ultimate objective is to provide sustainable power on a long-term basis to all categories of consumers besides nine-hour daytime power supply to agriculture sector,” Peddireddy said.

Cautioning the power utilities about the precarious coal supply situation in the country, the minister urged them to continue their efforts to improve coal supplies to the State so as to ensure 24x7 power supply to all consumers. He also directed them to lay special emphasis on power supply for the agriculture sector as Kharif season will begin soon.Energy Secretary B Sreedhar, CMDs of Discoms H Haranatha Rao, J Padma Janardhana Reddy, K Santosha Rao and other officials participated in the teleconference.

