AP government revokes ABV’s suspension, directs him to report to GAD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has lifted suspension on senior IPS officer and former Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao. Following the Supreme Court order, the government issued an order on Wednesday, revoking the suspension of Rao and directed him to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for posting.

Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was placed under suspension on February 8, 2020, on the grounds of serious misconduct in the process of procurement of security equipment while he was working as the Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. He was suspended under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted a committee headed by former DGP Gautam Sawang to probe the allegations against Rao. In the report submitted by Sawang, Rao was charged with colluding with foreign companies in awarding tender for procurement of critical intelligence and surveillance equipment to his son A Chetan Sai Krishna, who was CEO of Akasam Advanced Systems Private Limited (Primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables).

Challenging his suspension, Rao moved the High Court, which directed the government to lift the suspension and take him into service immediately. However, the government filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, which dismissed the petition making it clear that the suspension could be for a maximum of two years as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Amendments Rules, 2015. The SLP was dismissed on April 22 and Rao reported to duty on April 29.

He met Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma twice in April and May and sought his reinstatement as per the Supreme Court order and payment of salaries and other emoluments due to him. In the order issued by the Chief Secretary, it was stated that Rao will be reinstated with effect from February 8, 2022 and instructed him to report to the GAD until further orders of posting. The order further stated that the period from February 8 to the date of reporting to the GAD will be treated as compulsory wait.