Kurnool police bust meth mafia in Kurnool, arrest seven

The two arrested from Vijayawada are engineering students, who were members of a WhatsApp group that was used in the meth distribution, a senior police official said.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA : Kurnool police have busted a drug racket and arrested seven persons, including two youngsters from Nunna near Vijayawada, in connection with the supply of methamphetamine in the State.  The police also seized 4.30 grams of the drug from one Shaik Sanulla, who was caught near Panchalingala check post transporting the substance in a bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

During interrogation, Sanulla revealed the meth operation and people involved in it, to the police. From the information provided by him, the police arrested the supplier, one Rijwan from Bengaluru, and Narendra Singh, Maqbul and Tarun, who had placed order for the drug for its supply in Hyderabad. Two more persons, Yeswanth Reddy and Yekeswara Reddy, were arrested from Nunna.

The two arrested from Vijayawada are engineering students, who were members of a WhatsApp group that was used in the meth distribution, a senior police official said. They were allegedly selling the drugs to various engineering college students across Vijayawada.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday after producing the accused in a court, Kurnool superintendent of police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the court has remanded them to police custody. “The Kurnool taluka police, who had registered a case barring number 306/2022 under section 22B of the NDPS Act, 1985, first arrested Sanulla who bought and sold the drug online,” he added.

The Kurnool SP said the police are conducting a detailed inquiry into how Rijwan managed to procure the drug and other aspects of the operation. “Sanulla was a regular buyer of the drug from Rijwan, and supplied them to his customers in both Telugu states. This, however, was the first when meth was actually seized in the district,” he added.

