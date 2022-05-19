Minister denies neglect of irrigation projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the then Water Resources minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao were responsible for the damage of Polavaram project diaphragm wall. Officials are in touch with the Central Water Commission on how the repair the diaphragm wall. “There will be a conclusion to this problem in two to three months,’’ he said.

He claimed that it was for the first time that a diaphragm wall of an under construction project got damaged and the then CM and Irrigation minister were responsible for it. Ambati refuted reports of neglect of lift irrigation projects in the State and said some vested interests launched a false propaganda in this regard.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office on Wednesday, he said there was no truth in the reports that 250 lift irrigation schemes in the Sate were not working due to lack of maintenance and funds. There are 1,032 lift irrigation schemes in the State and the responsibility of their maintenance was given to the societies formed with farmers of those ayacuts and some of the schemes were not functioning properly due to lack of leadership in these societies, he said, adding that blaming the present government for it was not correct.

He strongly condemned the allegations that Vontimitta- Srirama Lift Irrigation Scheme was of no use. “It is completely false. Water will be pumped from Somasila project into the pond and it will be released for drinking and irrigation needs of people from there through gravity,” the Water Resources Minister said.

The YSRC government is committed to the welfare of farmers and thus it has initiated steps to give water for three crops. It has also decided to release water for Kharif early to enable farmers reap a good harvest, he explained.