N Chandrababu Naidu  ridicules Jagan’s Rajya Sabha seat allotment

By Express News Service

KADAPA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ridiculed the manner in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted two Rajya Sabha seats each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “What is this equal justice? This is as if there are no candidates and no BC leaders in AP,” Naidu mocked.

The TDP chief began his three-day tour of Rayalaseema and addressed party activists in various parts of Kadapa on the first day.

Taking exception to the Chief Minister giving Rajya Sabha seats to his co-accused and to those who argued for him in his CBI cases, Naidu sought to know how the RS seat could be given to S Niranjan Reddy who argued on behalf of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. “Jagan was unfit for politics and undeserving to rule the State. Not even single rupee was spent for the development of Kadapa in the past three years,” he said.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu holds a roadshow at Kothapet in Kadapa district on Wednesday | Express

He alleged that without the support of the Chief Minister, nobody ould dare to threaten CBI officers probing the Viveka murder case to leave Kadapa. If the solar projects in Kurnool were completed in time, the people would not have suffered from power cuts now. Over Rs 8 lakh crore debt was made in the last three years, but there was zero growth, he said.

Naidu mocked the YSRC government, saying that it could not construct three houses in the three villages that were washed away in the Annamayya project floods. How could these rulers construct 30 lakh houses when they could not construct just three houses? he asked.

Naidu averred that only the TDP would be able to throw out the ‘atrocious’ YSRC rule. TDP cadres should fight on behalf of the poor people, who were being suppressed under the Jagan regime. The government could not repair one gate at Pulichintala. Who would believe that it would complete all irrigation projects? Naidu questioned.

Participating in ‘Badude Badudu’, he described the massive response to his tours as an indication of rising resentment against the YSRC government. He said in his 43 years of political career, he has never witnessed this sort of response to his roadshows. Naidu said the ‘iron leg CM’ had destroyed the whole State with his unchecked looting.